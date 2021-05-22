newsbreak-logo
Mckinleyville, CA

OBITUARY: Neal Anthony Branco, 1968-2021

By LoCO Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDied: May 12, 2021 in McKinleyville, due to complications of a congenital heart defect. Neal was a graduate of McKinleyville High and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He was most recently employed at Arcata Auto Paint and then at Matthews Auto Paint and Supplies. Neal was a waterfowl hunter and...

