Playing games can evoke varying emotions in an individual. In most instances, people think gamers are anti-social kids with no future perspectives. However, according to research, these gamers often have stress-free personalities, and the games help relieve you of stress. Professional psychiatrists associate the stress-free personality to emotions evoked when playing games; for instance, playing a game such as Resident Evil can make a person fear their shadows. On the other hand, games such as Call of Duty or free slots no downloads, may increase your adrenaline levels, and you remain excited throughout the day. However, people need a balance between fear, excitement, suspense or adventure. Let the body and mind relax for a period.