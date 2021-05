The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 last night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Right-handed starter Mitch Keller pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow a run on two hits. He walked two and struck out five to earn his second win of the season. He dropped his ERA to 6.29. Rich Rodriguez earned his fifth save in as many tries with a scoreless ninth inning. Bryan Reynolds and Colin Moran led the Bucs with two hits each.