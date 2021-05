South Dakota has a lot to offer when it comes to State Parks. Here three you don't want to miss out on during your summer vacation. Custer State Park: The last time I visited Custer State Park I was 12 years old. My family and I were on our way to Oregon and had planned stops at Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Parks. On our way through the Black Hills, we decided to check out Custer State Park on a whim and it ended up being one of the most memorable parts of the entire trip.