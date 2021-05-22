Kanye West Has A Secret House In LA To Track Kim Kardashian, Their Kids: Rumor

Kim Kardashian West mulls how to 'explain' that marriage to Kris Humphries' to her four kids. As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its grand finale, there's likely to be some renewed interest in the long-running show's early years. But as Kim Kardashian West explains in a new teaser for the next episode (via ET), she's not sure she's ready to delve into some aspects of her life from those early days with her four children. The clip shows Scott Disick asking Kim if North West, 7, has seen much of that content. Kim says North has seen "clips on TikTok … pretty much all my crying scenes." And while North likes to tease her mom "as a joke" about the crying, Kim tells Scott, "I don't really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is," even when North gets a little older. Kris, of course, is the now ex-husband Kim married back in 2011 in front of the cameras after no small amount of buildup and hype. "But that is your life," Scott points out. "That is your past and at some point they're gonna be interested in seeing everything." Kim tells him she'd rather North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm see the episodes with her. "I'd rather be that parent. But, I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet." Later, Kim tells the camera she's "hesitant … I think just because, I just think, me personally, will have to explain a lot." Part of the explanation would be that 72 days after she and Kris tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce. She's said since then that the marriage to Kris came out of her anxiety about being 30 and seeing her girlfriends start to settle down and have kids. In 2014, Kim went on to marry Kanye West, with whom she now shares all four little ones. She filed for divorce from Kanye in February.