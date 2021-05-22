newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Kanye West Has A Secret House In LA To Track Kim Kardashian, Their Kids: Rumor

By Camille Heimbrod
Posted by 
Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West allegedly has a house in Los Angeles that Kim Kardashian doesn’t know about. In its May 31 issue, Life & Style claimed that Kardashian thinks West has been staying at his ranch in Wyoming since their divorce. But the truth is, he has been going back and forth between Wyoming and Los Angeles.

www.entertaintimes.com
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York and owned by Business Times Media Inc., is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Rumor#Kardashian West#Kim West#Rapper#Life Style#Kids#Truth#Catchy Lyrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

North West Told Kim Kardashian to Pump the Brakes After Rave About Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Kids really do say the darndest things. Like, for instance, that time on Tuesday (May 25) when Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star displayed a press kit she got honoring Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, which consisted of a box full of promo items, including branded tissues and some Sour Patch Kids with the teen pop queen's picture on it.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian's not ready 'to explain Kris Humphries' to kids, more news

Kim Kardashian West mulls how to 'explain' that marriage to Kris Humphries' to her four kids. As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its grand finale, there's likely to be some renewed interest in the long-running show's early years. But as Kim Kardashian West explains in a new teaser for the next episode (via ET), she's not sure she's ready to delve into some aspects of her life from those early days with her four children. The clip shows Scott Disick asking Kim if North West, 7, has seen much of that content. Kim says North has seen "clips on TikTok … pretty much all my crying scenes." And while North likes to tease her mom "as a joke" about the crying, Kim tells Scott, "I don't really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is," even when North gets a little older. Kris, of course, is the now ex-husband Kim married back in 2011 in front of the cameras after no small amount of buildup and hype. "But that is your life," Scott points out. "That is your past and at some point they're gonna be interested in seeing everything." Kim tells him she'd rather North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm see the episodes with her. "I'd rather be that parent. But, I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet." Later, Kim tells the camera she's "hesitant … I think just because, I just think, me personally, will have to explain a lot." Part of the explanation would be that 72 days after she and Kris tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce. She's said since then that the marriage to Kris came out of her anxiety about being 30 and seeing her girlfriends start to settle down and have kids. In 2014, Kim went on to marry Kanye West, with whom she now shares all four little ones. She filed for divorce from Kanye in February.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Plans: Her ‘Expectations’ From Ex Kanye West Revealed

Kim Kardashian is ‘very very happy’ in the days leading up to her first Mother’s Day since splitting from husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, 40, is not expecting much when it comes to what her ex Kanye West, 43, will do for her on Mother’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four children, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, is feeling “OK” no matter what he may or may not do to honor her, especially since she filed for divorce in Feb.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning crew over alleged labor violations at Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal dispute with seven people who claim they worked full-time on a cleaning crew at her Hidden Hills mansion. The workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday alleging the reality TV star failed to pay proper wages and overtime, failed to make sure they received adequate breaks and even had “multiple underage minors” working on her property for hours that violated child labor laws.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Just Got Hit With A Lawsuit By Her Home Staff

It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. The high-profile star is currently looking towards the end of her family’s long-running show, managing her SKIMS brand and reportedly continuing through divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. There never seems to be a dull moment in Kardashian’s life or those of her famous relatives. Unfortunately, now it seems the reality TV star has been hit with a lawsuit, and it comes from her personal home staff, though Kardashian reportedly doesn't believe she's at fault for the situation.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Former Employees

Kim Kardashian is facing yet another lawsuit, this time leveled by seven former gardening and maintenance employees who worked at her Hidden Hills home. The plaintiffs have accused Kardashian of making late payments, withholding taxes without reporting them to the government, not providing meal breaks, and declining to pay overtime.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kanye West ‘Secretly Dating’ Supermodel Irina Shayk!

Kanye West is apparently already prepared to move on romantically from his now-estranged wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, if these rumors can be believed. According to reports out on Tuesday, the 43-year-old rapper is said to be “secretly dating” supermodel Irina Shayk. Yes, Shayk is the 35-year-old mother to actor Bradley Cooper‘s daughter Lea De Seine. Quite the catch, Kanye!