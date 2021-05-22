newsbreak-logo
Dakota's Eva Stevanovic wins No. 1 singles championship at tennis regional

By Chuck Klonke For MediaNews Group
Macomb Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying tennis for Dakota wasn’t as stressful for Anna Stevanovic as watching her younger sister compete for a spot in the state Division 1 tournament. “I was so nervous I couldn’t watch,” she said after her sister Eva won first singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Ford’s Avi Shah Friday at the regional hosted by Eisenhower. “It was a tough match. I’m like ‘oh, no. Is she gonna do it?’ It was a good match for both of them.

