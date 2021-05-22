newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Garden expert reveals how to create a biodiverse space on a city-center balcony

livingetc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appeal behind a biodiverse garden is unending – these spaces not only benefit the local habitat but our wellbeing, too. However, just because you live in a small urban area doesn’t mean you need to miss out on all the fun. Cue Frances Tophill, the celebrity garden expert and...

www.livingetc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Balconies#Urban Areas#Roof Garden#Garden Plants#Lush#Green Space#Rose Garden#Weleda#Biodiverse Space#City Center Balcony#Garden Ideas#Modern Gardens#Stylish Ideas#Accessible Nectar#Insects#Exclusive#Birds#Pollinators#Wildlife Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

this french rustic stone house furnished without excess reveals the beauty of raw materials

In the heart of downtown bordeaux, france, ‘sacre coeur, stone house’ by theo coutanceau domini, takes shape as a restructured and redone ruin in which the main living space combines all the functions. the project amplified by the beauty of raw elements while the lack of adornment and opulence underlines the archaism of its materials. the residential structure emerges as a place in which the traditional house is no longer perceptible and where a rustic atmosphere isolates, and summons the user’s imagination.
Gardeningmomblogsociety.com

How to Improve a Garden: The Best Gardening Tips and Ideas

Right now, having a garden, no matter how big or small, is a huge plus for any house. Gardens not only give a welcoming and secure place to go outside, but they also provide a great source of work to keep you busy. The majority of people believe that having...
GardeningJacksonville Journal Courier

Straw bales can create gardens anywhere

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book, “Straw Bale Gardens,” it has gained new popularity.
Gardeninghobbyfarms.com

Video: Creating a Woodland Blewit Mushroom Garden

To cut down on mowing—and make my land more biodiverse—I’ve been converting sections of my lawn into extra perennial flower beds, vegetable plots, and even mushroom gardens. One area now includes oyster mushroom logs and lion’s mane totems. And I recently inoculated my old potato patch with woodland blewit mushroom...
ShoppingNBC News

7 best gardening boots of 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re an avid...
GardeningLifehacker

How to Start a Hydroponic Garden

Hydroponics was synonymous with growing copious amounts of weed in your apartment without much work, but these days hydroponic gardening is simply cutting-edge technology for sustainable farming. And while it seems that farming in a test tube is a bit out of touch with nature, it’s actually touted as a convenient way to grow fresh food inside your home.
Yogatheskinnyconfidential.com

How To Create A Meditation Space In Your Home

Today we’re going to talk all about how to create a meditation space at home. A few years ago I got into doing the Headspace app & it was truly life-changing. Since then I’ve found that breathwork & stillness really change the whole tone of my day. It makes me feel proactive instead of reactive & like I’m running the day. The day isn’t running me.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
AgricultureSun-Journal

Farmers, home gardeners: Beware of invasive insects

REGION — Farmers and home gardeners should be aware of invasive insects being found locally that could impact crop yields and decisions on what to plant. In 2019 Swede midge was found in a farmer’s broccoli fields in Farmington. A member of the fly family, it feeds on broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and other members of the Brassica family.
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
Home & GardenGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Interior Designwiartonecho.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.