newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fender Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster Electric Guitar: Axe of the Rock Emperor

By Lambert Varias
technabob.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion Endwalker has a refreshing rock soundtrack. It turns out the theme doesn’t end there. Square Enix teamed up with guitar experts Fender to create limited-edition Stratocasters with visual touches inspired by the hit MMORPG. It will also come with a hard case that has the game’s logo. The guitar will be available in Japan this October, and in Europe and North America in early 2022. The catch? You’ll have to have one heck of a real-life job to afford it.

technabob.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#Electric Guitar#Fender Stratocaster#Final Fantasy Xiv#Mmorpg#Final Touches#Fender Final Fantasy#Bard#Siliconera#Square Enix#Xiv Stratocaster#Trailer#The Game#Visual Touches#October#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Guitar
Related
Video GamesKDWN

Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest Special w/ Ethys Asher

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, Kali is getting back to her roots as we talk all about Final Fantasy XIV. In preparation for Fanfest tonight, we’ve invited special guest and FFXIV Lore Geek Ethys Asher to join us as we break down the story so far and offer some predictions about where its going. We also talk about what you can expect to see tonight when Fanfest kicks off! This is Checkpoint Daily!
Video Gamesconventionscene.com

FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Full Trailer

Yet shadowed by their triumph in the First, the Warrior of Light and Scions of the Seventh Dawn are home at last. An even greater calamity than refulgent oblivion has been building in their absence, however─a second advent of the Final Days. Should all despair, the myriad conflicts that now ravage the land cannot but foretoken an end to life in the Source.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV interview: Naoki Yoshida talks gathering

A while back, I arranged a Q&A about gathering in Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix told me I should send over a list of questions and they’d get them translated, have the dev team answer them, and then send them back. My initial plan was to use this Q&A to write a piece about gathering, its place in Final Fantasy XIV and the gameplay loop, and the how and why of the changes made over the last few years. Then I got the questions back and it turned out that Naoki Yoshida, director, had answered them, making him the subject of our Final Fantasy XIV interview on gathering.
ComicsSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Art Exhibition Features Lego Replica of The Crystarium

Leading up to the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Fest broadcast, Square Enix has decided to allow online viewing of the previously announced Final Fantasy XIV art exhibition. The art exhibit was originally planned to open in January 2021, but was delayed due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Now, Square Enix is allowing online viewing of some of the pieces that will be part of the exhibit, including a Lego replica of The Crystarium found in Final Fantasy XIV. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesGamespot

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Release Date Announced; Coming November 2021

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the next expansion for the Square Enix MMORPG, will launch on November 23, 2021. However, those who preorder the expansion will have early access four days ahead of launch starting on Friday, November 19. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida led the opening keynote presentation for Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 and detailed a slew of information for FFXIV: Endwalker including these launch dates.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Collector’s Edition Pricing Revealed; Pre-Orders Available Now

Following the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker reveals, Square Enix made pre-orders available for all editions, including the prized Collector’s Edition. You can find all the pre-orders for North America here, and those for Europe here at Square Enix’s own store. It’s worth mentioning that pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition and Collector’s box are available only in North America for now. Those for Europe will open at 12:00 BST.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV adding an Oceania data center next year

The tail end of the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 keynote offered up some very welcome news for any Antipodean Final Fantasy XIV players. After years of the game’s data centers only being in North America, Japan, and (eventually) Europe, Oceania will finally be getting its own servers.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

A look back at the complete Final Fantasy XIV Nier raid series

I’m going to have take a deep breath and steel myself here, because I think I’m about to annoy a lot of Final Fantasy XIV players (or, at least, Reddit). We’re going to talk about the Nier raids, compare them to the other Alliance Raids, and talk about what they do right and wrong. And no, the Ivalice raids aren’t perfect. Apologies for the upset that statement’s going to cause.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Launches Fall 2021, Reaper Job and New Locations Detailed

Square Enix have confirmed the release date of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, along with the first look at the Reaper Job and more information. Expanding upon its announcement trailer, players have taken their quest all the way to Old Sharlayan and the moon, as voidsent and other monstrosities assault all of Eorzea. The vocals for Endwalker’s main theme was sung by Sam Carter of The Architects.
Video GamesSiliconera

Free Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Water Bottle With $120 Purchase

Square Enix currently has a promotion on its online store, allowing consumers to get a free Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker water bottle after purchasing more than $120 worth of select merchandise. You need to make your purchase in one checkout. This means that if you, for example, make two $60 transactions, you will not be eligible for the water bottle. This campaign runs from May 14 to June 13, 2021.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s second hub city is Old Sharlayan

The second hub city for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been announced as Old Sharlayan. To which I can only say, “called it.”. This was, in fairness, hinted at by the Sage job, Sharlayan turning up on the world map in the teaser trailer, and the hints in recent patches that Sharlayan would be playing a role. But finally, in Endwalker, we’ll be setting foot in there.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Number One Reason to Play Final Fantasy XIV

Have you ever seen a game director appear live for a keynote in cosplay this amazing? Nobody in this business goes as hard on their game as Yoshida Naoki. In slightly more seriousness, Yoshida is one of few game developers who carry the eternal respect of his player base. Being almost singularly responsible for Final Fantasy XIV’s resurrection after an absolutely disastrous launch, the fact that the director of such a massive game is still so enthusiastic about his game four expansions and eight years later is a huge green flag to players.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for the male Viera race in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2021 event saw multiple announcements during the keynote address. Several new details were shared about the upcoming expansion for Endwalker, such as the expansion’s release date of November 23, 2021, the new Arion Mount you can get with the Digital Collector’s edition, and details about the upcoming locations. At the end of the presentation, the Square Enix team had an exciting announcement, and that was they would be introducing the male Viera race to the game, a rabbit race with notably pointy ears on top of their heads.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s PlayStation 5 Client Officially Launches 25 May

While the client has been available since last month’s launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 5.5, Square Enix has today confirmed that the PlayStation 5 client of the MMORPG will leave its testing period on Tuesday 25 May 2021. This should not require any additional intervention on behalf of players already using the client, and appears to be more a formality than anything else.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Final Fantasy XIV Lunar Whale Mount and FFIV Minions Announced

Game company Square Enix has officially released the newest mount and minions for popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Way back in February 2021, Square Enix promised that there will be FFIV-themed items and now they are all here. Players can now get the FFXIV Lunar Whale mount and three Minions that are inspired by the famous characters from FFIV. These are all on sale right now as part of the FFXIV Fan Fest. The best part is that they are available for every account so all characters can use them easily.