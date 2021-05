The Wolves fell to the Dragons in their track and field meet at Lake Orion High School, April 28. The Clarkston Boys Varsity Track and Field team lost 94-43. The results for Clarkston placing in the top three in the track events include: in the 100-meter dash, Glenn Wood finishing in third place in the time of 11.9; 200-meter dash, Mark Palmeter, third, 24.1; 400-meter dash, Palmeter, first, 54.0; Bo Anderson, second, 55.0; 800-meter dash, Andrew Sesti, second, 2:08.2; 1,600-meter run, Sesti, first, 4:39.4; 110-meter hurdles, Drew Radlick, first , 16.4; Robert Spencer, second, 17.2; and 300-meter hurdles, Radlick, second, 43.1; Spencer, third, 43.6.