Quite a few analysts have already expected that the stocks of AMD will be putting up a sales sum of $3.61 billion for this quarter. According to a report, ten of the investment analysts have already provided estimates into the earnings of the company, with the lowest coming in at $3.58 billion, and the highest coming in at $3.65 billion. The sales sum reported by the company the previous year was $1.93 billion, which was quite an increase of about 87%. The company will be putting up its next quarterly report on the 27th of July.