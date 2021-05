Do you struggle with how you spend your time or finishing the right things during the course of the day? If so, you're not alone. I recently spoke with Los Angeles resident Lee Chambers about these specific topics. Lee Chambers is a life coach, environmental psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant at Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. Lee looks at how we attach to tasks and how we then carry them out. These two areas intersect with employee productivity and performance in today’s society. Here are some highlights of our conversation about priorities, attention, and getting the right things done.