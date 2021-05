Good morning! Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here. (Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,031 words, 4 minutes.) 🎙 “My own philosophy is that you don't really belong to yourself. You have an obligation to the society which protected you when you were brought into the world, which taught you, which supported you and nurtured you. You have an obligation to repay it." - See who said it and why it matters at the bottom.