Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 25-year-old man was killed last night in a traffic crash that involved a Minnesota Department of Transportation maintenance truck. The State Patrol says the MnDOT vehicle had stopped on the right shoulder of southbound I-35W in Minneapolis around 10:30 p.m. to remove some debris from the roadway. The truck had its emergency lights activated and traffic was being directed to merge into the left lane when Samuel Spratt of Richfield lost control of his car on the wet pavement.