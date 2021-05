We got a pair of besties on the pod, today (as in “Best of SB Nation-ers” from last week). Harrison Grimm joins host Adio Royster on the podcast to discuss Harrison’s piece last week (that was Best of SB Nation, by the way, if it wasn’t mentioned) on his feeling that Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle could end his career as a legendary defender. The two dive into all of his metrics in two seasons and get excited for what could be coming in terms of awards and future accolades.