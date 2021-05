The Washington Wizards are heavy underdogs in their first-round playoff matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, no matter how you slice it. Despite a 17-6 run to close the season, the Wizards finished four games under .500 (34-38). The last team to win a playoff series after finishing the season with a losing record was the 1980-81 Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the 76ers — with one of the most dominant starting lineups in recent memory — have held firm on the number-one seed in the East for most of the year. Per the Action Network, Washington is given a one-in-seven (+600 odds) chance of winning the series, and only five different times since 1988 has a team with more remote odds ended up victorious. So how can the Washington Wizards pull off the upset?