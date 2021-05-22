newsbreak-logo
Manteca, CA

Sequoia student shooting threat was unfounded

By JASON CAMPBELL
Manteca Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manteca Police Department has determined that a social media threat made Thursday night against a student at Sequoia Elementary School was unfounded and not credible. According to a release issued late Thursday night, a Facebook post was brought to their attention that announced that a school shooting targeting a specific student would take place on Friday once school concluded.

