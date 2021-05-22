Cargo container change for eFUEL business

LODI, Calif. — Over in the city of Lodi, a trip to the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic could save you $25 or more on your utility bill. It’s part of the city’s new vaccine incentive program that is supported with American Rescue Plan funds. In a phone interview, Mayor Alan Nakanishi said the city got $16 million in funds and could use about $250,000 on vaccine incentives in the future. He said the idea for the utility credit came about because some residents were struggling with their utility bills.