Ripon, CA

Cargo container change for eFUEL business

By VINCE REMBULAT
Manteca Bulletin
 4 days ago

The Ripon Planning Commission gave the OK Monday on the staff recommendation to amend the ordinance on Cargo Container, Storage Container and Construction Dumpsters. The change — it will next go to the Ripon City Council for final approval — would put forth standards to each zoning district regarding the number of units allowed along with the placement, duration and permit requirements, according to Planning Director Ken Zuidervaart.

