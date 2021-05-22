newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TO6bU_0a7zXe4t00

ATLANTA — (AP) — When voters in Florida and Georgia want to vote by mail in next year’s races for governor, they will have to make sure they take one more step to ensure they receive a ballot: providing their identification.

Just two states had ID requirements in 2020 for voters requesting a mailed ballot. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Florida and Georgia, legislation to require additional identification for mail voting was introduced in Arizona, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, according to information compiled by the Voting Rights Lab, which advocates for expanded voter access.

Republicans, seizing on false claims by former President Donald Trump of widespread fraud in last year's White House election, say identification is needed for mailed ballots to deter fraud and improve confidence in elections. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Courts rejected multiple claims by Trump and his allies, a coalition of federal, state and local election officials called it the most secure election in U.S. history, and Trump's own attorney general said he had seen nothing that would change the outcome.

Critics say adding ID requirements to request a mailed ballot is not only unnecessary but creates one more opportunity for voters to make a mistake that could leave them unable to vote absentee. Identification, they say, is already required when registering to vote and when voting in person for the first time.

When ID also is required to cast a mailed ballot, as is now the case in Georgia, critics say it will only result in more ballots being rejected. It also is expected to disproportionally affect poor, minority and college-age voters -- groups more likely not to have an ID or to have one with a different address.

“Every additional requirement you add will lead to more ballot rejections, people who inadvertently fail to comply or don’t comply correctly with those requirements,” said Wendy Weiser, director of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU’s School of Law, which supports expanded voter access.

A Republican proposal in Michigan has drawn particular concern from Democrats because it would require voters to submit a printed copy of their ID when requesting a mailed ballot. Although the state’s governor, a Democrat, is likely to veto any voting restriction, the state has a unique process that could allow this and other voting bills to become law if enough citizens petition for it and the GOP-controlled Legislature passes it.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has pushed back against GOP claims that IDs are more secure than the current process, which relies on matching a voter's signature on ballot applications or return envelopes to the signature on file at the election office.

“There is no evidence this change reduces or deters fraud,” Benson said. “It actually makes it harder to detect fraud because those seeking to fraudulently request an absentee ballot need only to submit a copy of a fake ID to do so, whereas it’s much more difficult to forge a signature.”

The Michigan Senate's majority leader, Republican Mike Shirkey, has said voters favor ID requirements and that it was important to ensure registered voters are Michigan residents. “The best way to do that is through a state-issued ID,” he said.

Benson noted that 130,000 of some 7 million registered voters in Michigan don’t have a state ID or driver’s license. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat, said that one-quarter of Black residents in his city don’t own a car and many don’t have printers at home.

“If your family has got a car, has got a personal computer, has got a printer copier at home, these bills are not so bad,” Duggan said. “This is what is wrong: They have constructed a series of bills that a poorer family without computers, without a car, has a far harder time voting than the other families. This is voter suppression at its core.”

Voter ID requirements have long been a flashpoint in the battle over voting, with past efforts focused on rules surrounding in-person voting. As of 2020, 36 states had ID requirements for voting at polling places, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Most allow a wide range of nonphoto identification such as a bank or utility statement. Many states allow voters to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that they are who they say they are.

Democrats have said they are not opposed to ID requirements as long as multiple forms of identification are accepted and there is an option for voters to sign an affidavit should they not have an ID or forget to bring it to the polls. Federal legislation being pushed this year by Democrats in Congress would make an affidavit mandatory in any state with a voter ID law.

What’s new this year are the additional ID requirements to request or submit mailed ballots. Previously, only Alabama and Wisconsin required identification to request a mailed ballot.

Under a recently signed law, Florida voters will have to provide their driver’s license number, state ID number or last four digits of their Social Security number to request a mailed ballot. In South Dakota, those seeking to vote by mail must submit a copy of a photo ID or a notarized oath.

Georgia's new elections law requires voters to provide their name, date of birth, address and driver’s license or state ID card number when requesting an absentee ballot and when returning it.

Georgia state Sen. Brian Strickland, a Republican whose district is south of Atlanta, told reporters last month that the goal of the requirement was to move away from having to rely on local election officials to match voter signatures on file to applications and ballots, which he described as “not a workable process.”

“This was a big complaint we heard from both sides,” Strickland said.

Georgia's secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, said he has long supported an ID requirement. He said he has faced lawsuits from both Democrats and Republicans over signature matching, and said the process is subjective.

"When you go to photo ID, it’s very objective,” he said.

In response to challenges by Democrats, legal settlements in several states have assured voters they will have an opportunity to fix problems that arise with a missing or mismatched signature.

The Georgia law already is facing multiple court challenges, including one claiming the ID requirement creates the potential for fraud and identity theft. The required personal identification information can be easily stolen, creating the possibility for ballots to be requested and cast using voters’ names and information without their knowledge, according to a federal lawsuit filed by a group of county election board members, voters and others.

Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who represents a metro Atlanta district, said the legislation was built on lies spread by Trump and his allies and will end up harming voters.

“At the end of the day, we can’t ignore the origins of the bill, the intent behind it and how a lot of these new provisions can be used to invalidate the will of the voter,” Jordan said.

___

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta and David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Brian Strickland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Fake Id#Photo Id#Voter Fraud#Voter Rights#Ballot Access#Registered Voters#Ap#Republicans#The Voting Rights Lab#White House#Democrats#The Michigan Senate#Nonphoto#Nyu S School Of Law#Associated Press#Michigan Senate#Voter Id Requirements#Voter Access#Voter Signatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WGAU

Gov. Kemp signs executive order against state requiring vaccine passports

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday that prohibits the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports. “Vaccine passports,” or vaccine certificates, are documents that show you were vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. The order says that no vaccine passports will be...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WGAU

La. governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable," criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist, and also chiding officers who stood by but failed to intervene. “I wouldn't have been...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WGAU

Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP's 2020 election recount

PHOENIX — (AP) — A subcontractor working on a Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's largest county has dropped out of the project. Wake Technology Solutions Inc. was leading the hand-recount part of the audit but decided not to renew its contract, audit officials said Tuesday. The recount is now being led by StratTech Solutions of Scottsdale, an information technology consulting firm that does not list election or auditing experience on its website.
IndustryPosted by
WGAU

Hack prompts new security regulations for US pipelines

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations in the coming days for U.S. pipeline operators following a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The Transportation Security Administration, which oversees the nation's network of pipelines, is expected to issue a...
San Diego, CAPosted by
WGAU

Schools try pep-rally tactics to get students vaccinated

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A growing number of public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to create a pep-rally atmosphere aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before summer vacation. Districts from California to Michigan are offering free prom tickets and deploying mobile...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Grief, smiles 1 year after Floyd death as family meets Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — They mourned together and laughed together in the Oval Office — and spoke of what President Joe Biden called “the hard reality that racism has long torn us apart.”. The first anniversary of George Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment in Washington, a...
MusicPosted by
WGAU

Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WGAU

Alligator from Louisiana seen sunning on Texas beach in viral photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is definitely no beach bunny. According to KRIS-TV and the San Antonio Express-News, wildlife officials in Texas spotted an alligator sunning near Malaquite Beach along the Padre Island National Seashore on Monday. “Yesterday we had an unusual visitor on Malaquite Beach!” PINS captioned a photo...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure to run health care programs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to run U.S. health insurance programs, putting in place a key player who’ll carry out his strategy for expanding affordable coverage and reining in prescription drug costs. Obama-era policy adviser Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany “appalling.”. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state's central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast. The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia Staterecordpatriot.com

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia Statespectrumnews1.com

Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GAdailycitizen.news

Lt. Gov. Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. Duncan, a Republican who was elected in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.