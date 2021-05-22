newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Biden: End Your Co-Belligerent Backing of Israeli War Crimes

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Senator, Vice President, and now President, your self-promoted/displayed empathy has a problem. You can’t seem to connect the Israeli military powerhouse’s occupation to the oppression and destruction of innocent Palestinian civilians, illegal seizure of Palestinian land/water, and daily violations of U.S. and international law. Israel’s military is deliberately bombing these families, the offices of American media, international medical facilities, and many local hospitals and water and electricity facilities with fighter jets and missiles made in America.

Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA — The U.N. rights chief said Thursday that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in the 11-day war with the militant group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip. Michelle Bachelet also called on Israel to allow an independent probe of military actions in the latest spasm of deadly violence.
WorldBirmingham Star

'Israeli strikes in West Bank may be defined as war crime'

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed on Thursday concerns over Israeli rocket attacks in the West Bank and noted that this could be defined as war crimes if found discriminate and disproportionate. "If found to be discriminate and disproportionate in their impact...
U.S. Politicsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Democrats blaming Israel for conflict

TO THE EDITOR: Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed Iranian-sponsored Hamas launch thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli citizens. Some believe the recent conflict was started by Hamas to influence justices deciding a property dispute winding its way through the Israeli Supreme Court. Others think it’s retaliation for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to once again postpone elections even though he’s in the 17th year of his first four-year term.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Middle EastNPR

Why A 2014 Investigation Into War Crimes In Israel And Gaza Is Still Unfinished

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Diane Orentlicher, international law professor at American University, about the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes in Israel and Gaza. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Israel and Gaza are each accusing each other of war crimes. Israel is accused of using disproportionate force against Palestinians, Hamas...
Middle EastSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Demand an end to our complicity in Israeli war crimes

Here in the United States, we desperately need news coverage of Palestine that is centered from a marginalized perspective. As Israeli human rights group B’Tselem director Hagai El-Ad explains, the Israeli media is pushing a story of “Israel under attack,” rather than seeking to contextualize the current situation in Gaza.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Stop funding Israeli war crimes

Last Saturday, people from across Massachusetts gathered in Copley Square to demand an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians: the barrage on Gaza, the lynch-mob attacks, and the dispossession of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah. As we marched to the Israeli consulate in Boston, tens of thousands of protestors also took to the streets in cities across the country. It was the largest showing of solidarity with Palestine that I’ve ever seen in the US. The mounting pressure is essential: the US government is the largest foreign financier of Israeli war crimes.
Middle EastWorld Socialist Web Site

American imperialism is responsible for Israeli war crimes in Gaza

Around the world, millions of people are shocked and outraged at the brutal terror bombings, ethnic cleansing and communal violence being carried out by Israel, a US client state, against the people of Gaza. Two hundred and twenty-seven people, including 63 children, have been killed in Israel’s ten-day-long assault on...
Middle Eastiosconews.com

Israel and Hamas accused of war crimes in Gaza

More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. (May 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Middle EastWashington Post

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, when is an attack a war crime?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza has led to fierce accusations of war crimes, on both sides. Palestinian deaths climbed to 200 Monday, including more than 50 children as of Sunday evening, according to local health officials, amid hundreds of Israeli airstrikes. Israeli actions have...