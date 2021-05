“But more than that: what is happening in Tibet is symbolical for the fate of humanity. As on a gigantically raised stage we witness the struggle between two worlds, which may be interpreted, according to the standpoint of the spectator, either as the struggle between the past and the future, between backwardness and progress, belief, and science, superstition and knowledge -or as the struggle between spiritual; freedom and material power, between the wisdom of the heart an knowledge of the brain, between the dignity of the human individual and the herd instinct of the mass, between the faith in the higher destiny of man through inner development and the belief in material prosperity through an ever-increasing production of goods.”