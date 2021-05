Late night television is historically topical, fresh and current and yet there’s a timeless element to the genre that has kept it at the forefront of the small screen for more than six decades. Opening monologues and celebrity guests are of the moment, but the idea of “Late Night” is a foundation of the very medium it now populates. Over the years, various hosts have established the mainstays of the genre, perfecting the formula, while others have challenged its form and function within reason. CNN’s The Story of Late Night, premiering Sunday at 9pm ET, and its companion podcast Behind the Desk, tracks the embryonic stages of this now well-worn TV territory, and its fluid evolutions over the last 60 years.