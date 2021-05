The Royal Canadian Mint has released new silver Proof collector coins which are in celebration of Manitoba Day. This year is being remembered as the 150th anniversary the western province joined the Canadian Confederation on the 12th May 1870. The circumstances of the pandemic delayed its release and the broader celebration of Manitoba 150by one year. On the centenary anniversary, which was observed in 1970, the Royal Canadian Mint released their first-ever cupro-nickel commemorative circulation-type dollar coin with a reduced diameter and weight. The change to cupro-nickel was adopted after silver was removed from circulation coins ranging from one dollar to 10 cents in 1968. Both the one-dollar and 50-cent coins were then minted and reduced in diameter and weight to more practical versions.