newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Rare RGS Atalanta 1 Of Just 11 Ever Made

silodrome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading time: about 4 minutes. This is an original RGS Atalanta, if you’ve never seen one before that’s because it’s believed that only 11 were originally built in England back in the 1950s. The 50s were a time of astonishingly rapid development in the automotive world, with WWII over there...

silodrome.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rgs#Fast Cars#Motor Racing#Road Racing#Motorsport#Rgs Atalanta#The British Army#Hiduminium#V12#The Lincoln Zephyr#Jaguar#Alfin#Cnn#Popular Mechanics#Smithsonian Magazine#Road Track Magazine#Pinterest#Ebay Motors#Silodrome#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsacquiremag.com

This 1969 GT40 was the last GT40 ever made by Ford

Verified to be the last GT40 made by Ford, chassis P/1085 is certainly one of the most special examples of the iconic race car. Originally sold to Sir Malcolm Gutherie, the car is one of only 105 examples and sat in storage until the late 2000s. It was then rebuilt to enable its use in historic racing events and its chassis has been kept in original condition, which you see here in the JWA "Gulf Spec" and is powered by a Gurney Weslake engine. The GT40 also features 10" and 14" wheels with vented disc brakes, four-pot calipers, original bodywork, and a complete set of period correct documentation.
Carssilodrome.com

The Rare Jowett Jupiter Mk 2 – The Only One Ever Built

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This is the only Jowett Jupiter Mk 2 ever made, and interestingly it was built for the first time 58 years after it was originally designed. The reason for this almost six decade gap between the design and eventual construction of the car was due to the fact that automaker Jowett was forced out of the car building business for economic reasons in the mid-1950s – leaving the Jupiter Mk 2 as a completed design that would never be built. Or so it was thought.
CarsTop Speed

This Hand-Made AMG GT R Speedster Is Beyond Rare

It seems there’s a retro-inspired speedster trend going on in recent times. McLaren Elva, Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, and Aston Martin V-12 Speedster and the upcoming Speedster DBR-1 all came because of it. Although Mercedes beat them to it, with the SLR Stirling Moss, the company hasn’t made anything like it in a while. Because of this, German private collector Roland A. Bussink has Taken IT upon himself to rectify this. The result is a unique and highly exclusive Bussink GTR SpeedLegend.
Buying Carsyoursun.com

COLUMN: The best car deal I have ever made

I can’t remember every car I’ve owned. One reason for that is I’m getting old. Another reason is I have owned a whole bunch of cars. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because I have bounced back and forth between cars and trucks — needing trucks when I had a horse farm and later when I took horses to shows and cars when I wanted to travel cheap or liked their comfort.
Carssilodrome.com

Barn Find: Daimler SP250 Dart – A British Corvette Or An Ugly Duckling?

Reading time: about 5 minutes. The Daimler SP250, originally named the Daimler Dart, was a car that should have been a huge success for the British automaker. It has a lightweight composite body, a low curb weight, a hemi-head V8 engine, and a top speed of over 120 mph – all great features by the standards of the late 1950s and early 1960s.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

How about a front-engined, rear-driven two-seat coupé with an 836bhp atmo V12?. It’s something I expect most of us have done from time to time: sat down and specified our perfect car. And mine would of course be a front-engined, two-seat coupé powered by an enormous, highly tuned but normally aspirated V12 engine, driving through a manual gearbox to the rear wheels alone.
CarsJalopnik

Lamborghini Just Made Its Lamborghini-Only Racing Series Faster

One-make series Lamborghini Super Trofeo has been facilitating its extremely wealthy clientele to call themselves “race car drivers” at bars around the world for thirteen years now. Much like Ferrari Challenge, the only people who really care about the series are racing in it. The Huracan Super Trofeo was unveiled seven years ago, and an updated EVO version dropped in 2019. In an effort to sell more race cars, Lamborghini has released an EVO2 version. It’s a spec series, so everyone racing in this series now needs to buy a new car. Genius.
CarsAutoblog

Win a 1963 Jaguar E-Type, the most beautiful car ever made

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. While looks may indeed be subjective, when someone like Enzo Ferrari calls a vehicle...
CarsCAR Magazine

Aston Martin V12 Speedster review: no roof, no screen, no limits

It can be hard to comprehend the point of a car like the Aston Martin V12 Speedster. Can one vehicle ever justify a price tag of £765,000? Even one as glamorous and glitzy as this? Market reaction suggests it can, as more than 70 of the 88 limited run have already been snapped up by Gaydon’s nearest and dearest customers. So much for a pandemic-driven economic slowdown.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Greatest Lotus Cars Ever Made

If Ferrari had been founded by an engineer turned race car driver rather than a race car driver turned entrepreneur, it would have been Lotus. Company founder Colin Chapman initially built cars because he wanted to better vehicles to compete with, but became one of the most influential design engineers the automotive industry has ever seen. His first notable car was a modified 1928 Austin Seven adapted for British trials competition, which is best described as autocross on the side of a hill. Chapman made enough money in 1948 to develop a second car, also based on an Austin 7, and named it Lotus for reasons that have never been made clear. He also developed a reputation for being creative within the rules as his cars started to outclass his competition drastically.
CarsAutomobile

Driven! The Pointless—Albeit Amazing—2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster costs the equivalent of a million bucks and doesn’t come with a roof. Or even a windshield, for that matter. It’s expensive and impractical and breaks no new ground in terms of its layout, technology, or design. It’s a rich person’s toy, a 12-cylinder, twin-turbo plaything for people with money to burn—a pointless automotive frivolity. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Rare 2020 Ford GT MK II Just Sold For An Astonishing $1.87 Million

Just 45 examples of the 2020 Ford GT MK II have been built and over the weekend, one example sold for an extraordinary $1.87 million. Prior to the sales event hosted by Mecum Auctions, this GT MK II was expected to sell for between $1.6 million and $1.7 million. Evidently, there was a bidder that really wanted the car and was willing to pay even more for it. The GT MK II carried a stick price of $1.2 million and isn’t subject to the two-year re-sale restriction of the road-going GT. As such, the car’s original owner has walked away with a very handsome profit.
Carshiconsumption.com

Bussink Turned A Mercedes-AMG GT R Into A Stunning 850HP Speedster

Over the past few years, there has been no shortage of limited-run, retro-inspired speedsters hitting the market, with Aston Martin, Ferrari, and McLaren all cashing in on the opportunity to chop some tops in order to make a quick buck. It’s a trend that’s resulted in some pretty impractical (albeit beautiful) creations boasting eye-watering price tags with nary a windscreen in sight.
Carsmotor1.com

Aston Martin Valhalla and Vanquish officially switching to AMG V8

Aston Martin originally unveiled the Valhalla as the AM-RB 003 concept back in March 2019 when it also introduced the Vanquish Vision concept. It's May 2021 and the production versions of those two supercars have yet to be revealed, but at least we now have some significant news. In an interview with Motor Trend, CEO Tobias Moers announced a radical engine change for the dynamic duo.