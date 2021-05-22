The Rare RGS Atalanta 1 Of Just 11 Ever Made

If Ferrari had been founded by an engineer turned race car driver rather than a race car driver turned entrepreneur, it would have been Lotus. Company founder Colin Chapman initially built cars because he wanted to better vehicles to compete with, but became one of the most influential design engineers the automotive industry has ever seen. His first notable car was a modified 1928 Austin Seven adapted for British trials competition, which is best described as autocross on the side of a hill. Chapman made enough money in 1948 to develop a second car, also based on an Austin 7, and named it Lotus for reasons that have never been made clear. He also developed a reputation for being creative within the rules as his cars started to outclass his competition drastically.