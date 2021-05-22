newsbreak-logo
Musicians and music fans should spend time with Spotify’s Fan Study

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is quite brilliant at sharing insights and analytics. Their latest missive, “Fan Study,” should be required reading for everyone who wants to know how music distribution and consumption works in the streaming era. The study centres are four topics: Reach, Engagement, Releases, and Merch. Drilling down into each topic...

