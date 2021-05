May 24—Farmers in Haryana's Hisar will on Monday protest registration of First Information Report (FIR) against more than 300 farmers for clashing with the police earlier this month. The protest comes at a time when the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella body of more than 40 farm organisations leading protests against the three contentious central agricultural laws — has given a call to intensify the movement from May 26, when it completes six months.