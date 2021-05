These were always one of the best summer events to go to and they are coming back in full force. The Tap Into Ennis Craft Beer & Spirits Festival is back this summer on Saturday, June 5th at the Lions Club Park from noon to 6 PM. The best part is that it's only $30 for the event and you can get two full pours of drinks and unlimited tasting. That's a screaming deal for festival like this. Plus, you get a souvenir silicone pint glass as well.