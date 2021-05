It’s no secret Chelsea has struggled in front of goal as of late, not being able to take golden opportunities to win or kill games off. The Blues have scored just three in the last five across all competitions. With the season ending in a month’s time, the transfer rumour mill is churning. Thomas Tuchel’s side is being linked with every big name striker under the sun, but there’s a young Englishman who should be given his chance before the season is out.