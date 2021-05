Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will lock horns in the final of the DFB-Pokal at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Thursday. Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to win the DFB-Pokal for the fifth time in the club’s history, and for the first time since the 2016/17 season. While RB Leipzig will be looking to win their first-ever trophy. They have only reached the Pokal final once before (in 2019), when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.