Miu Miu Gives New Life to Pre-Loved Levi’s Denim + Other Fashion News to Know
Including a Reitmans collection that celebrates women and a collection of clothes made from landfill. Miu Miu gives new life to pre-loved Levi’s denim. The line Upcycled by Miu Miu has collaborated with Levi Strauss & Co. to reimagine a selection of vintage denim clothing. Miu Miu put its recognizable pearls, crystals and floral embroidery on iconic Levi’s garments like men’s 501 jeans and original trucker jackets, masterfully creating a play between masculinity and femininity. Other than a pink Levi’s/Miu Miu branded tag fastened to each piece, no two items are the same. The looks are now available for purchase online at miumiu.com.fashionmagazine.com