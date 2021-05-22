Miu Miu Gives New Life to Pre-Loved Levi’s Denim + Other Fashion News to Know

Designer LaQuan Smith will present a "see now, buy now" collection, plus big names like Rodarte and Altuzarra are returning to NYFW. The future of fashion weeks around the world have been the subject of great speculation for over a year now, with the Fall 2020 shows coming to a close just as the COVID-19 pandemic took a global hold. New York Fashion Week was laden with issues even before the crisis, though, with favourite designers taking their collections elsewhere and industry insiders wondering what to make of its long, hit-or-miss itinerary. In an effort to revitalize the event, IMG — the owner and producer of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, a central focus of the overall NYFW calendar — revealed this morning in a press event that it has forged a multi-year presenting partnership with the “buy now, pay later” company Afterpay (which is already a title sponsor of Australian Fashion Week and London Fashion Week).