Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs announces departure
AUSTIN – Following nearly two years of service to the people of Texas, Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs notified Governor Greg Abbott of her departure from office, effective May 31, 2021. The Secretary expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude to the Governor for entrusting her with the duties of the office and also reaffirmed her confidence that Texas is well positioned for even greater success in the future.smcorridornews.com