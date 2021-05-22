newsbreak-logo
Andy Cohen Finally Reunited With His Dog 1 Year Later!

By Hasib Afzal
dailysoapdish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Cohen has reunited with his dog (Wacha) a year after the talk show host decided to put him under the care of someone else. The news was very heart-warming, given that the dog and Andy lived in each other’s lives for around seven years before they parted ways. So the actual return got Andy feeling a little emotional, to say the least. In a post to his fans on Instagram, Andy shared a picture of the dog licking his face. They are looking very happy as Andy seems to be taking him on a walk.

