Andy Cohen Finally Reunited With His Dog 1 Year Later!
Andy Cohen has reunited with his dog (Wacha) a year after the talk show host decided to put him under the care of someone else. The news was very heart-warming, given that the dog and Andy lived in each other’s lives for around seven years before they parted ways. So the actual return got Andy feeling a little emotional, to say the least. In a post to his fans on Instagram, Andy shared a picture of the dog licking his face. They are looking very happy as Andy seems to be taking him on a walk.dailysoapdish.com