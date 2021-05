It looks like the purr-fect Uber ride took place in Florida. A woman told WPBF-TV she saved a kitten who was running through traffic and the closest shelter that would take her in was about 80 miles away. She was willing to do the drive but had to go to work, so she called an Uber. The driver told her he was willing to go anywhere to make sure the kitten was safe. The Furry Friends Rescue took to Facebook to say the kitten, who is now named Uber, is doing well. Here is a link to the rescue’s Facebook page for more.