At Jamf, one of Minnesota's newest public companies, the stock market has been a roller coaster

By @StAnthonyStrib
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamf Holding, one of two Minnesota companies to go public in an IPO last year, recently delivered another quarter of 35%-plus growth in recurring revenue. And executives expressed a sunny outlook for the rest of 2021. The Minneapolis-based company helps large and small businesses manage the Apple computers, iPhones and...

State
Minnesota State
