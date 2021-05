The Grace Daley Barn, built in approximately 1832, has housed major artifacts of the Kingston Historical Museum for many years. It is one of the most popular attractions in the museum complex. Located prominently in the center of town, it was originally part of the first parsonage property for the Congregational Society (now the First Congregational Church). While this is a fine example of an English style barn, it is in need of significant repairs. The Kingston Heritage Commission prepared an application by which the Town applied for and received a Barn Assessment Grant from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance (NHPA). This grant provides matching funds to engage a barn restoration expert to conduct an assessment of the condition of the barn and provide a comprehensive report on actions necessary to rehabilitate it. The Town of Kingston and the Heritage Commission are grateful to the NH Preservation Alliance for providing this generous grant which is a first step in planning the rehabilitation process.