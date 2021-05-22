Weekly Biden Report Card: Woe in Middle East, infrastructure bill

Imagine a U.S. president wanting to de-escalate a conflict initiated by a group listed for years as a terrorist organization that is supported by a known terrorist state, Iran. Biden was clearly out of bounds here given that Hamas has not only lobbed thousands of missiles into Israel but has also been exposed for building tunnels to hide armaments and is using civilians, including children, as human shields. No U.S. president should be trying to collar a sovereign nation’s response to attacks by terrorists and organizing street gangs to further the interests of those organizations. Israel has been an important partner for democracy and assists the U.S. with intelligence and technology daily, to keep us safe in various conflicts. President Biden and many members of Congress are doing us a disservice by running away from supporting Israel and showing support for anti-terrorist factions. Ms. Talib, how is Hamas making life better for your relatives in Gaza? Israel provides many jobs for non-Israelis including those in the high tech sector. Biden needs to toughen his stance and not be shown as a proponent for Hamas.