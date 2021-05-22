Countries urge broader patent waivers than just Covid vaccines

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Monday to Thursday. Hello from Brussels. The European Parliament, never averse to stating the obvious for a bit of publicity, will today vote on a resolution that says the EU-China investment agreement (CAI) will remain in the deep freeze until China stops sanctioning some of the EU’s MEPs. As with trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis’s similar comments earlier this month, this statement more or less crystallises what everyone is thinking anyway and doesn’t have any legal power, but it’s useful to have it out in the open. The stand-off is that China won’t un-sanction its EU targets until the EU does the same to its Chinese equivalents, and that isn’t going to happen. Until then, the CAI will spend a lot of time in the freezer drawer next to the pizzas and bags of peas at minus 18C (for our American readers, that’s zero degrees Fahrenheit).