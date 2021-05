Marisol Nichols is best known to modern audiences for her work as Hermoine Lodge on Riverdale, but now finds herself in the clutches of Jigsaw in Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Spiral puts Nichols right in the thick of the action and sees her act alongside two of Hollywood’s most established stars, Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Originally meant for release last May, Spiral: From the Book of Saw finally arrives in cinemas on Monday 17th May. It’ll be one of the first new movies released since cinemas were forced to close late last year, and fans have been getting very excited about another whirl through the world of Saw. The film marks the ninth movie in the series and sees a shift in tone and style.