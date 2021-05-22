newsbreak-logo
Mother gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to five girls and four boys in Morocco earlier this month. The babies each weighed between one and two pounds at birth. Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s.

