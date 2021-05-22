Celebrities who adopted rescue animals

Marshmallow is a 69 pound, 18-month-old American bulldog blend. “I am as sweet and squishy as my name,” says Marshmallow, who is house- and crate-trained. “I honestly think I am a lap dog and just want to be with you and get some belly rubs. I know how to ‘sit’ and I walk well on a leash! As I am still a big puppy, I do still need some help with my manners, but I am a fast learner and am eager to please! As I sit here dreaming about my forever family, I am thinking I would love an active family, maybe with older children would be nice. Maybe we could go for adventures together or play fetch in the backyard or go for long walks. I would love a house that had a fenced yard where we can run and play and play some more so that I can burn off some of my puppy energy.”