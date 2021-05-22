newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pink wishes she'd 'reached out more' to Britney Spears, more news

By Jennifer Odell
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink wishes she'd 'reached out more' to Britney Spears. In the early aughts, when Britney Spears was enduring the unfair and often exploitative media attention described in the New York Times Presents' recent "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, Pink was also a rising pop singer. Now, after watching the documentary, Pink wishes she'd done more to support Britney before things got worse." I love Britney," Pink told Andy Cohen on the May 20 edition of "Watch What Happens Live" (via EW). "Here's the thing about all of us voyeurs, none of us know what's going on. We're not there. ... We feel this fierce protectiveness over her for good reason. She's a sweetheart. ... All I know is she's incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy." Looking back to what she called the "early" days, Pink said she has regrets about not having done more to help Britney. "I'm a strong person," she said. "I could've reached out more. I don't like feeling helpless or powerless and I can only imagine how she feels. She could've used some support and the media tore her apart. The paparazzi are scum. I wish I could've reached out and gave her a hug." Pink's new Amazon Prime Video documentary "P!nk: All I Know So Far" premiered May 21.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Things#Love#Documentary#Voyeurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmyheraldreview.com

Janet Jackson's brothers praise Justin Timberlake for apology

Janet Jackson's brothers say Justin Timberlake's apology "means a lot". The 'SexyBack' hitmaker issued a lengthy statement addressing his past conduct, in particular around his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, and also to the 54-year-old singer, whose breast he accidentally exposed during their infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004. Although Janet...
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Britney Spears FINALLY Opens Up, Speaks About Her Mysterious Situation!

Britney Spears will finally be speaking for herself. Samuel Ingham, her court appointed attorney, petitioned the judge, Judge Brenda Penney, to speak to her immediately. Of course immediately is not something that could happen so she is scheduled to speak to her within 60 days. That’s right, on June 23rd,...
Celebritiesmariashriver.com

The Good Girl Double Bind

Britney Spears is 10-years-old, Ed McMahon is 69. She has just given a jaw-dropping performance in a TV singing competition. He approaches her. He comments on the 10-year-old prodigy’s “pretty eyes” rather than her powerful voice, and then asks: “Do you have a boyfriend?”. “No, sir” she retorts politely. “Why...
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

PSA: Britney Spears Now Has Pastel Pink Hair

In quarantine’s twilight hours — fingers crossed — the princess of pop co-signed the biggest lockdown hair trend. Britney Spears revealed new pink hair via Instagram on May 10, making her only the latest star to embrace rose gold hair and changing out her trademark blonde for a completely different look. She joins the ranks of fellow music stars Ciara, Madonna, and Taylor Swift, who all experimented with some form of pink hair dye during quarantine.
Mental Healththermtide.com

Review: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ shares a sobering look into the life of a popstar

On Feb. 5, from the show The New York Times Presents on Hulu came a new emotional celebrity documentary called Framing Britney Spears. Framing Britney Spears surrounds the controversial 13-year conservatorship that involves singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears. It discusses Britney’s extraordinary rise to stardom as well as her brutal downfall, revealing just how vile and shocking the media can be when it comes to the treatment of celebrities.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Pink on Being Marketed as 'Anti-Britney Spears', Pitted Against Christina Aguilera Early in Career

"It was so unfair to all the girls." Pink opened up about the early days of her career where she was immediately compared to other female singers on the pop star scene. During an interview with People, the 41-year-old songwriter revealed her disappointment in being forced into competition with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, who were at the top of their game when Pink's first hit "There You Go" arrived in 2000.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Britney Spears' mother steals the show in rare family photo

Britney Spears' mother Lynne is a doting mom to three children, and was made to feel incredibly special over the weekend. The 66-year-old was pictured relaxing in bed with youngest daughter Jamie Lynn Spears and her two granddaughters Maddie and Ivey, as they marked Mother's Day. Jamie Lynn posted a...