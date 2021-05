The Holly Hometown Heroes program held a ceremony for a Rose Township resident before he left to join the U.S. Marines. On Thursday, May, 13, Maximus McGee, 19, tied a ribbon with his name on it around the large tree in front of Holly Elementary School. There are currently 47 yellow ribbons, each representing a Holly area resident who’s currently serving in one of the six branches of the military. They take the ribbons off when they return.