Join the USS Constitution Museum in honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country. Between Armed Forces Day (May 15) and Memorial Day (May 31), Museum visitors are encouraged to make a paper poppy—a symbol of remembrance—to honor a fallen military service member in their life and add it to our Remember memorial garden. This activity is available to all Museum visitors during operating hours from Saturday, May 15–Sunday, May 30. The completed poppies are featured in a Memorial Day ceremony on board USS Constitution. This ceremony is streamed live on the Ship’s Facebook page on Monday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. ET.