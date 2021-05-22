newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Woman dumped by fiancé for being "too fat" wins Miss Great Britain title two years later

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The makeover montage of rom-com movies where the lead feels wronged by the man she thought was the love of her life and decides to change her life, has happened in real life. The revenge body, dress, and success she gets after her ex foolishly underestimates her is a thrill like no other. Jen Atkin is that lead character, who took the frustration of being dumped by her then-fiancé for being "too fat" and turned herself into a success story. She lost a whole lot of weight, switched to a healthy lifestyle, and with her confidence back, managed to win the title of Miss Great Britain as well.

scoop.upworthy.com
Upworthy

Upworthy

11K+
Followers
907
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://scoop.upworthy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Atkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Great Britain#Fianc#Nutrition#Uk#Told To Lose Weight#Love Story#Real Love#Long Story#Mirror Uk#Miss Gb#The Sun#Man#Success Story#Rom Com Movies#Wedding#Healthy Eating#Things#Dress#Miss Genting Sheffield#Bored Panda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PhotographyPosted by
Upworthy

Stunning photoshoot celebrates plus-size Asian women and shows mainstream media what they're missing

Fashion has for the longest time been exclusive to those who fit one particular mold of body size and even race. But over time, there has been a push for diversification to represent more types of people. Having not seen anything but the token person of color to get diversity brownie points in ad campaigns, body confidence coach and author, Michelle Elman, decided to take matters into her own hands. While she had noticed the inclusion of size, she saw that there was no diversity in race. So teaming up with photographer Linda Blacker, she decided to organize a photoshoot of her own to show how things were done.
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

Two of the School of Rock Kids Are Dating 17 Years Later

As we all know School of Rock is a cultural phenomenon that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Which is why it was such adorable news that two of the kids from the cast are dating, 17 years later. That's right—Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale, aka Frankie...
WorldPosted by
Upworthy

Australian woman, who's never been to Ireland, wakes up with an Irish accent after surgery

An Australian woman is going viral on TikTok after claiming that she developed an Irish accent following tonsil surgery. Angela Yen has never been to Ireland so it was obviously odd for her to suddenly start speaking in an Irish accent. Yen had undergone a tonsillectomy on April 19 but within ten days of the surgery, her strong Australian accent was deserting her and she started speaking in an Irish brogue accent. “I’ve never been to Ireland. I grew up in Australia and had an Aussie accent for the last 20 years since I moved here when I was 8 years old,” said Yen, reported New York Post.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Daily Mail

My crippling breakdown, a bitter divorce... and then one day I answered the phone: In the concluding extract from his searingly honest memoir, how a call from the father who'd ignored him for almost 30 years shocked Repair Shop star JAY BLADES to the core

When I left my wife, I hadn’t planned to go. I hadn’t packed a bag or even picked up my phone. I just got in my car and drove. And I spent the next few days and nights in that car, parked at a shopping centre out of sight of CCTV cameras, in a town that happened to be Wolverhampton but could have been anywhere.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Too late or too great to gestate? Don’t worry, Britain will welcome you

‘A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” Naomi Campbell’s announcement, posted on Instagram last week, is unusually worded even given the fashion for “welcomed” in media reports of significant births, as if there really were some depot from which ready-made infants are now Deliverood for introduction to their new owners.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I'm scared to go in!' Kate Ferdinand admits she's 'nervous' to attend her first baby class with son Cree and reveals she skipped the gym after being left 'exhausted' the night before

She's been adjusting to motherhood ever since she welcomed her first child, a boy called Cree, with her husband Rio Ferdinand last December. And Kate Ferdinand admitted on Monday that she was 'nervous' to attend her first baby class with her son as she sat in her car outside, declaring: 'I'm scared to go in!'
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

24 people reveal the kindest thing their pets have done for them

When it comes to unconditional love, no one does it better than our furry friends. Anyone fortunate enough to have had a pet at some point in their lives will be familiar with just how much of an impact they have on your mental health. No matter how silly they might be at times, they always seem to sense when their favorite humans are feeling down. With a little tilt of their head or a calming paw, they somehow figure out exactly how to console us and make us feel like nothing else matters in the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Once abandoned due to albinism, her unique look made her a Vogue model

Xueli was just a baby when her birth parents abandoned her on the ground outside an orphanage. Born with albinism—a genetic condition that affects the production of melanin and often results in very pale hair, skin, and eyes—she was considered unlucky and cursed. Today, Xueli's unique looks have given her a successful career in modeling. The 16-year-old now uses her platform to raise awareness for albinism and inspire people born with this condition to reach for the stars. "At the time I was born in China, the government enforced a one-child policy on families. You were extremely unlucky if you had a child with albinism. Some children, like me, were abandoned, others were locked away or if they did go to school their hair was painted black," Xueli told BBC.
SportsEventing Nation

Great Britain Announces Tokyo Olympics Nominated Entries

It’s getting into list season, eventing fans, and we’re busy keeping tabs on all federations sending combinations to Tokyo this summer for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. Great Britain is the first to jump into the fray with their long list of Nominated Entries announced this morning; as a reminder, we’ll see some big new changes to the Olympic eventing format this year, most notably the reduction of team numbers from four combinations to three, plus a traveling reserve pair. To read up on the format changes enacted in 2018, click here and here.