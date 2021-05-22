Single mom refuses to give up disabled baby with 'low intelligence', nurtures him all the way to Harvard
When Zou Hongyan gave birth to her son at the Jingzhou District Hospital in China's Hubei Province in July 1988, she was told there was no point in raising him. "There is little value in rescuing the baby. He will become mentally disabled or paralyzed. I suggest you give up," a doctor told the new mother about her baby who was born with cerebral palsy. Understandably, Zou was shocked. More so when her husband seemed to agree with the doctor, saying: "We shall give up the baby. He will make our whole life miserable." However, the 25-year-old was determined not to let any harm befall her son, Ding Ding.scoop.upworthy.com