Curve model who was celebrated for her weight loss sparks debate on society valuing thin people

Getting fit is often seen as a daunting task. Fitness influencers and trainers are always telling us, "no pain, no gain." That we need to do a certain amount of exercise to feel like we deserve to eat the food we love. Getting fitness tips from experts who've been through the grueling exercises already, to get to the point where they can do the workouts with ease may feel like we are not good enough. And sometimes what we need more than screaming motivational quotes is gentle hand-holding, to be told that everything takes time, including being able to do one full push up.