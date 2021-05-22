Curve model who was celebrated for her weight loss sparks debate on society valuing thin people
Even as we learn to embrace our bodies as they are, society constantly judges and values us based on our weight. Thanks to years of conditioning through pop culture and otherwise, we've been constantly advised to make our bodies fit into a conventional ideal. People are constantly told, and many times, even fat-shamed into losing weight. Kendra Austin, an activist and content creator, posted a Twitter thread pointing out how everyone treated her differently after she lost 100lbs. People congratulated her and lauded her on her weight loss. "Suddenly everybody loved me," wrote Austin.scoop.upworthy.com