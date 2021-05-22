Man opens up about his drink being spiked at a bar and other men share their stories
Getting drugged on a night out is a nightmare but it can be even worse when your friends poke fun at you over it. As an Imgur user recently found, men often view such incidents as a laughing matter, especially when a man's at the receiving end of it. Imgur user HerculesSnoochSlammer had been drugged on a night out and was shocked to see his friends have a laugh at him when he felt vulnerable and scared about it. The double standards are stark. 'Hercules' had his drink spiked and ended up waking up naked on his couch with a cracked TV. He was “disoriented and almost in shock or disbelief” at what had happened.scoop.upworthy.com