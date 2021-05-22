Man opens up about his drink being spiked at a bar and other men share their stories

Growing up, Jeffrey Romney Wright and Bryce Abplanalp shared a dream. Both wanted to start a family of their own and become dads. As adults, this common dream became one the main things that drew them together. After spending much of their early 20s enjoying their independence and traveling the world, the couple one day decided that it was time to think about making this dream come true. "We realized that obviously we were missing some necessary pieces, and our journey to creating our family was going to be different than most. We knew about adoption, and we were familiar with the concept for surrogacy, but we weren't sure of all the specifics. Like any good millennial, we dove in and did the Google research. But a little innocent research quickly sent us down a rabbit hole," they wrote in a Love What Matters post.