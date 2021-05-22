Woman explains difference between rape and consent in 5 simple tweets for those who don’t get it
Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Consent shouldn't be too hard to get, but frustratingly, it's a concept lot of people can't wrap their heads around. The lack of sexual consent almost always stems from a sense of entitlement over other people's bodies. Twitter user Nafisa Ahmed decided to use an analogy breaking down consent for people, especially men. She explained the difference between rape and consent in five simple tweets by drawing a parallel between consent and taking money, and it hits the spot. “I don’t get how rape is so hard to understand for some men,” Ahmed wrote in a series of tweets that have gone viral on Twitter.scoop.upworthy.com