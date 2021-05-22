newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

These 25 funny signs from famous Tex-Mex Restaurant will put a smile on your face

Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
Anyone who's been to Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo, in Austin, knows that apart from the food, they're famous for their witty signs. The restaurant started putting up signs as a hobby in the early '80s and their sign game has gone from strength to strength since. The witty signs are a constant source of joy for the members of the community. In the beginning, the signs were a way to promote restaurant specials with funny quotes. Now, the restaurant is flooded with new witty submissions from all over the world and pick from the best they come across, according to Bored Panda. The past year has been difficult for everyone because of the pandemic and El Arroyo's signs are just what the community needs to lift their spirits as more people step out of their homes in the wake of restrictions being eased. Here are of some the best signs that El Arroyo has served up:

