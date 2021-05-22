newsbreak-logo
'Down syndrome is my superpower,' says 10-year-old model who wants to change the way the world sees her

Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
"I'm so sorry." The Armstrong family has been hearing these three words a lot ever since their daughter Mia was born ten years ago. Starting from the doctor who informed them that their little girl has Down syndrome to strangers who cross their path in public, everyone seemed to believe that a child with this genetic condition was a misfortune. However, having shared their lives with Mia for all these years, the Armstrongs know that this couldn't be further from the truth. The sassy youngster does not "let that little extra chromosome define her or slow her down," states her website, and has instead taken charge of her destiny.

