This 6-year-old football wonder girl is leaving boys trailing in her wake

Occupation: Professional Lacrosse Player, Fitness Instructor and Entrepreneur. I finally got out of my own way. I've always dreamed of being a part of SI Swimsuit, but never thought I could or would ever be considered in the same realm as the women who have been a part of this iconic brand. I started thinking about what I preach to my young athletes or to women all over and it's finding strength in vulnerability and unlocking your confidence. How could I not go for my biggest, wildest dreams and not listen to my own advice? I stopped letting the fear of judgment or failure get in the way and decided to put myself out there. And it's been the best decision of my life, I have not looked back!