This 6-year-old football wonder girl is leaving boys trailing in her wake

Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A video of a 6-year-old girl leaving her football mates in the wake is going viral on the internet. Alessia Ashley from Westchester County, New York, might be only six but she's the standout player on her flag football team. And she's the only girl on the team. Alessia's mother, Marianna Ashley, recorded the video of one of her daughter's recent games and posted it on TikTok, reported Good Morning America. Alessia is head and shoulders above the rest of the team. The video has since garnered thousands of likes and has been shared widely. "Baby girl does it again," wrote her mom, making evident that Alessia's performance from the video wasn't a one-off but rather a theme.

scoop.upworthy.com
(NEW YORK) — Video of a girl leaving all her football teammates in the dust is having a viral moment on social media. Alessia Ashley, 6, from Westchester County, New York, is the only girl on her flag football team. A recording of her most recent game on May 16, posted by her mother Marianna Ashley on TikTok, has been liked and shared by thousands.
